We’re less than six months away from the next Super Bowl, but the recent news of Rihanna’s Halftime performance has fans anticipating the event. Amid speculation regarding Rihanna’s phantom forthcoming album, the world learned that she would be taking her talents to the coveted NFL stage for what is expected to be a monumental event. Kanye West stirred the pot by hinting that he wants to be or already is a part of the spectacle, but we will have to wait for an official announcement about any other guests.

Meanwhile, industry secrets are hard to keep, but Fat Joe told Extra that he’s known about this news for some time.

“I knew this for months and I never told nobody. I am Roc Nation… I just kept it to myself!” he said as he promoted his BET Hip Hop Awards hosting gig next week. Fat Joe referred to Rihanna as “The Black Marilyn Monroe” and added, “We’ve been waiting for her… We want to see Rihanna bad! Super Bowl Sunday, that thing is going to be legendary.”

When speaking of the BET Hip Hop Awards, Joe said that this is his time to shine. “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment… There’s no way to describe how honored I am to represent Hip Hop music.”

The filming of the Hip Hop Awards is underway right now, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news on the ceremony. Check out the award show on Tuesday, October 4.

