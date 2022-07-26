awards
- MusicSocial Media Thinks Ice Spice Shaded Latto During Her Acceptance SpeechIce Spice said, "And my fans, thank you to my fans."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyonce Collaborator Recalls Her Making Emmy Replicas For Her Team After “Homecoming” LossDespite "Homecoming" losing at the Emmys, Beyonce still found a creative way to show her appreciation for her team.By Cole Blake
- MusicDr. Dre To Receive First ASCAP Hip Hip Icon AwardHe'll receive the award tomorrow.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCam'ron Accepts Legacy Leader Award At Black Independence Awards In HarlemCam'ron reflected on his upbringing in Harlem while accepting a Black Independence Award on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- TVDonald Glover, Kid Cudi, & The Weeknd Among Artists Competing For Emmy NominationsSeveral hip-hop artists are vying for nominations at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicKiller Mike Wins Emmy For "Love & Respect"Killer Mike has won a Southeast Emmy for his PBS show.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Smith Delivers 1st Awards Show Speech Since OscarsWill Smith accepted an award for his work on "Emancipation" at the AAFCA Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicLizzo Says She & Adele Got "So Drunk" At The GrammysLizzo and Adele apparently snuck alcohol into the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSZA Named Woman Of The Year By 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards"SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts," Editorial Director Hannah Karp says of the TDE superstar.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Wins At 2023 Grammys Despite Boycotting CeremonyDrake took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Future‘s “Wait For U."By Cole Blake
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Cardi B, & More Up For 2023 Kids' Choice AwardsA number of the biggest artists are nominated at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards, including Beyoncé, Cardi B, and more.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLatto, Doechii & More Receive 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsQuinta Brunson will host the March 1st ceremony, which will also honor Lana Del Rey, Becky G, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & Beyoncé Get Top Nominations At 2023 Urban Music AwardsOther nominees include Little Simz, DJ Khaled, Stormzy, Dave, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyoncé, Drake, & More Up For 2023 iHeartRadio Music AwardsThe iHeartRadio Music Award nominees have been revealed.By Cole Blake
- MusicSummer Walker Questions What Qualifies As R&B After AMAsSummer Walker reflected on how awards shows classify genres after losing at the AMAs.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Complains About "Super Gremlin" Losing At AMAsKodak Black isn't happy about losing at the American Music Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicGloRilla & Latto Praise Each Other After Grammy NominationsGloRilla and Latto congratulated each other on social media after being nominated for Grammy Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé Ties Jay-Z As Most-Nominated Grammy Artist EverBeyoncé and Jay-Z are tied as the most-nominated artists in Grammys history.By Cole Blake
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Future, & More Nominated For Best Rap Album GrammyThe list of nominees for Best Rap Album is stacked with talent.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé, Mary J. Blige, & Ari Lennox Lead Soul Train Awards NominationsOther nominees include Muni Long, Lizzo, Silk Sonic, Diddy, Tank, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Chlöe, SZA, and many more.By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe Knew About Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime News "For Months"He calls her upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl "legendary" while also speaking about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJennifer Hudson Flexes EGOT Status After Tony Award Arrives In The MailThe "American Idol" alum is now the youngest woman of colour in history to bring home all four awards in the legendary accolade.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow & Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA NominationsHere's the complete list of the 2022 MTV VMA nominees.By Aron A.