Killer Mike has won his first Emmy award for his work on his PBS show, Love & Respect with Killer Mike. On the series, Mike interviewed a number of notable figures including U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, comedian Hannibal Buress, Herschel Walker, and more.

“Winning Season. Gratitude,” Mike wrote in the Instagram post celebrating his win. “I am beyond Humbled and Honored. Me and the OG SC (Scott Carter) both born on 420 & created #LoveAndRespect & now are twining as we winning our 1st Emmy. God is Great.”

Read More: Killer Mike Reflects On His Relationship With JAY-Z

Killer Mike In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Killer Mike attends Shade 45 Presents Killer Mike Live Powered By SiriusXM Pandora at Samsung 837 NYC on June 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Pandora)

Mike’s wife, Shana Render, commented on the post: “So happy for you husband! These flowers are Well deserved May they continue multiply [kiss emoji] #TMD #EmmyNeegah #Proudwife.” Other fans congratulated Mike on the honor as well.

The organization honored Mike in the “Interview/Discussion – Long Form” category. However, they postponed the actual ceremony out of respect for the WGA writer’s strike. “The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike,” the National Academy for Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) said in an official statement. “In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.” Check out Mike’s post acknowledging the win below.

Killer Mike Celebrates His Emmy Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike)

The Emmy win comes following the release of Mike’s latest album, Michael. The project is his first solo effort in over a decade after he focused on his work with Run The Jewels. He worked with CeeLo Green, Young Thug, 6lack, as well as André 3000, Future, and more on the album.

Read More: Killer Mike Lands Features From André 3000, Lil Wayne & More On New Album

[Via]