Killer Mike recently reflected on his experience with JAY-Z during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. In doing so, he weighed in on the hypothetical question as to whether he’d take $500,000 or a dinner with the legendary rapper.

“Jay has quietly been a friend and associate to me for a couple years now,” Mike said on the show. “And that relationship– when people say, ‘Would you take 500 grand or the dinner?’ Man that’s a hard question because I got a $500,000 advance I’d like but I have learned so much from short conversations with him.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Killer Mike of Run The Jewels performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022, in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

From there, Mike explained that he sent a rough draft of his new album to Jay, who sent him back praise in response. “I appreciate the encouragement. He gave me some critiques. We tweaked the critiques because we were in mixing. I spent a lot of money. We went through like five mixes on this record. I cared about this record.”

Fans were stoked to see Mike make an appearance on The Breakfast Club on social media. One commented: “There’s an honesty and freshness to this interview that I appreciate. He’s so happy talking about the album and he should be. This album is formidable.” “Album worth every penny!!” another wrote with fire emojis. “We needed this one!!” Check out Mike’s Breakfast Club interview below.

Killer Mike Discusses His Experience With JAY-Z

🚨 After hearing @killermike ‘s experience w/ #Hov…. Are you taking the $500k or the sit down 🪑 w/ #Hov to pick his brain? 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HQ7EcnZpTO — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) June 17, 2023

Killer Mike dropped Michael as his sixth studio album on Friday. The project marks his first solo effort in over a decade. It features collaborations with a star-studded list of artists including CeeLo Green, Young Thug, 6lack, André 3000, Future, Currensy, 2 Chainz, and several more. Mike previously revealed that he spent upwards of $500,000 of his own money to finance the passion project.

