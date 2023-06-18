Common, Kid Cudi, and The Weeknd, among other artists, are competing for nominations at the upcoming 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Variety reports that all three artists, as well as Donald Glover, Al Yankovic, and more, have entries for various Emmy categories as voting kicked off, last week.

Common is hoping to be nominated for his contributions to Netflix’s Mo in the “Outstanding Music Composition for a Series” category. Cudi and Glover hope their respective shows, Entergalactic and Swarm, give them the nod. The Weeknd has a chance for a nomination in the “Music Direction” category for his HBO special, The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium.

Read More: Sheryl Lee Ralph Makes History With First Emmy Win: Watch

Donald Glover With The Cast Of “Swarm”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (L-R) Dominique Fishback, Donald Glover. Chloe Bailey, Janine Nabers, and Damson Idris attend the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in L.A. At Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video)

If successful in the “Outstanding Music Composition for a Series” category, it won’t be the first Emmy win for Common. He actually became the first rapper to win an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar back in 2017 following his win for “Letter to the Free.” “I want to thank God first and foremost,” the Chicago rapper told Deadline at the time. “Any time I get a chance to work with Ava DuVernay it leads to something positive, something strong.” He only needs a Tony to achieve the highly-coveted EGOT status.

While the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards have yet to be announced, some of the Southeast Emmy winners have been revealed, including Killer Mike. The rapper won the “Interview/Discussion – Long Form” category for his PBS show, Love & Respect with Killer Mike. “Winning Season. Gratitude,” Mike wrote in the Instagram post celebrating his win. “I am beyond Humbled and Honored. Me and the OG SC (Scott Carter) both born on 420 & created #LoveAndRespect & now are twining as we winning our 1st Emmy. God is Great.”

Read More: Killer Mike Wins Emmy For “Love & Respect”

[Via]