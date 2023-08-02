Beyonce Collaborator Recalls Her Making Emmy Replicas For Her Team After “Homecoming” Loss

Hannah Beachler, an Academy Award-winning production designer who has worked with Beyonce, recently recalled the singer passing out Emmy replicas for her team after the documentary, Homecoming, lost at the awards ceremony. Beachler wrote about the story on Twitter while sharing a video of Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King praising the Renaissance singer.

“Working with Beyoncé over the years, I have said this each and every time,” Beachler began in her series of posts. “It’s not just on stage. She is tentacles of light, and those tentacles wrap you in power, love, and confidence. She is kind and protective and she’s a girls girl. This is her presence daily.”

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

She continued: “She is a true Mama to her babies too. And she works, not to perfection but until it’s right. She is in love with her husband and he’s (a comedian and kind) in love with her. But be clear don’t cross her.”

In another post, Beachler explained that she learned of the Emmy replicas while working on Black is King. She wrote: “One last little story. When I started on Black is King & went to the L.A. offices. There was a bunch of little plastic Emmy Awards w/handwritten names on them,” she said. “They told me b/c they didn’t win for Homecoming, B stayed up after & made everyone their own special one w/ a note.” Check out Beachler’s tweets regarding Beyonce below.

Hannah Beachler On Working With Beyonce

One last little story. When I started on Black is King & went to the L.A. offices. There was a bunch of little plastic Emmy Awards w/ hand written names on them. They told me b/c they didn't win for Homecoming, B stayed up after & made everyone their own special one w/ a note. — Cozy (@HannahEBeachler) August 2, 2023

The praise for Beyonce’s behind-the-scenes behavior comes on the same day that Lizzo has been coming under fire for a lawsuit that accuses her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Three dancers are suing her for damages over emotional distress including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and attorney’s fees.

