Social Media Thinks Ice Spice Shaded Latto During Her Acceptance Speech

Latto won Best Female R&B/Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards earlier this summer, and a snippet from her acceptance speech went viral. In the snippet, she’s heard saying “And my man, thank you to my man.” It’s become a pretty popular TikTok sound, with countless people using it to accompany funny clips. Now, however, the sound is getting attention for a new reason, which has to do with Ice Spice.

The 23-year-old Bronx rapper accepted an award for Rookie of the Year recently, at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live. The event was held at The Novo in LA earlier this week, and fans quickly took note of Ice Spice’s acceptance speech. “And my fans, thank you to my fans,” she closed the speech, “Period.” Some social media users think the comment could have been a nod to Latto’s speech, which is interesting considering that she apparently dissed her on her recent EP.

Ice Spice Says “Thank You To My Fans”

Ice spice is so obsessed with Latto and haven’t got one response yet.. this is actually getting kinda scary 😕..pic.twitter.com/Jqo0aCsBIw — 🫵🏽 (@LAVISHSZN_) August 9, 2023

Ice Spice dropped the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP a few weeks ago, providing listeners with four new tracks. On a couple of the new songs, however, fans quickly noticed that the rapper appears to shade Latto. “Now she all on the floor when I kick in the door/How you mad I do less ’cause you gotta do more?” she raps on “How High?” On “Butterfly Ku,” she rhymes “Where she at? On the floor/ She gettin’ money, but I’m gettin’ more.” Both songs seemingly reference Latto’s hit, “On The Floor.” With that being said, the lyrics aren’t exactly complimentary to the Ohio native.

The apparent tension between the two artists seems to have begun sometime earlier this year. Latto has come to her own defense against users claiming she’s copying the “Deli” performer. Some commenters also note that Latto and Nicki Minaj went at it on Twitter last year, prior to Nicki co-signing Ice Spice with their successful collabs.

