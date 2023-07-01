Ice Spice Reveals Tracklist For “Like..?” Deluxe

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest stars in hip-hop right now. Although, much of this success just came up overnight. Her song “Munch” launched her into superstardom, and now, she is everywhere. She has done songs with the likes of Nicki Minaj and is even going to be on the upcoming Barbie soundtrack. At this point, it is clear to everyone that she is going to be sticking around for a while, whether you like it or not.

A few months go, she dropped off an EP called Like..?. Of course, this was a play on the fact that she loves to say “like” at the end of her verses. The EP came with seven songs, although one of these tracks was simply a remix of another song on the project. That would be “Princess Diana,” which has a great verse from Nicki Minaj. Yesterday, Ice Spice revealed she would be dropping a deluxe version of the EP, and now, we have the tracklist.

Ice Spice Returns

As you can see, three new songs are placed at the top of the tracklist. These songs are called “How High?,” “Butterfly Ku,” and “Deli.” Moreover, at the end of the tracklist, there is a bonus song called “On The Radar.” Overall, fans will be getting four new tracks to seek their teeth into. It will be interesting to see how Ice Spice develops her sound here, especially with fans calling for her to do so.

There are plenty of great releases to come this summer.

Tracklist:

1. How High?

2. Butterfly Ku

3. Deli

4. In Ha Mood

5. Princess Diana ft. Nicki Minaj

6. Princess Diana

7. Gangsta Boo ft. Lil Tjay

8. Actin A Smoochie

9. Bikini Bottom

10. Munch

11. On The Radar (Bonus)

