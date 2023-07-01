Ice Spice Reveals Tracklist For “Like..?” Deluxe

Ice Spice is ready to unleash some new songs.

BYAlexander Cole
Ice Spice Reveals Tracklist For “Like..?” Deluxe

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest stars in hip-hop right now. Although, much of this success just came up overnight. Her song “Munch” launched her into superstardom, and now, she is everywhere. She has done songs with the likes of Nicki Minaj and is even going to be on the upcoming Barbie soundtrack. At this point, it is clear to everyone that she is going to be sticking around for a while, whether you like it or not.

A few months go, she dropped off an EP called Like..?. Of course, this was a play on the fact that she loves to say “like” at the end of her verses. The EP came with seven songs, although one of these tracks was simply a remix of another song on the project. That would be “Princess Diana,” which has a great verse from Nicki Minaj. Yesterday, Ice Spice revealed she would be dropping a deluxe version of the EP, and now, we have the tracklist.

Read More: Ice Spice Films “Deli” Music Video In Booty Shorts With Stacks Of Cash

Ice Spice Returns

As you can see, three new songs are placed at the top of the tracklist. These songs are called “How High?,” “Butterfly Ku,” and “Deli.” Moreover, at the end of the tracklist, there is a bonus song called “On The Radar.” Overall, fans will be getting four new tracks to seek their teeth into. It will be interesting to see how Ice Spice develops her sound here, especially with fans calling for her to do so.

Let us know your expectations for this deluxe EP, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest artists. There are plenty of great releases to come this summer.

Tracklist:

1. How High?
2. Butterfly Ku
3. Deli
4. In Ha Mood
5. Princess Diana ft. Nicki Minaj
6. Princess Diana
7. Gangsta Boo ft. Lil Tjay
8. Actin A Smoochie
9. Bikini Bottom
10. Munch
11. On The Radar (Bonus)

Read More: Ice Spice’s Twerking Choreography Is Beginning To Bore Social Media

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.