Ice Spice Announces “Like..?” Deluxe Version Coming This Week

Ice Spice is continuing to capitalize on her breakout 2023. Earlier this year she released the Like..? EP which capitalized on the success of breakout songs like “Munch” and “In Ha Mood.” She followed that up with a string of collaborative hits. The first was “Boys a liar pt. 2” with Pink Pantheress. When Taylor Swift dropped the deluxe edition of her album Midnights, Spice showed up on a remix of the track “Karma.” She’s also teamed up with Nicki Minaj twice. The first time came on a remix of her own track “Princess Diana.” Then the pair teamed up again for a song on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Soundtrack called “Barbie World.” Each of those four song have reached the Top 10 of the Hot 100 meaning Ice Spice has had one of the biggest years of anyone in popular music.

Now she has even more new material coming soon. After teasing a deluxe edition of Like..? for much of the year it’s finally dropping. Ice Spice made the announcement earlier today and fans won’t have to wait long to hear what’s on it. The deluxe version is dropping this Friday, July 21st. She revealed the album cover for the project, which got fans’ attention. Shortly after she dropped the tracklist which shows that there are 4 new songs making their way to fans this Friday.

Ice Spice Announces Deluxe Edition EP

Rumors about future collaborations have been swirling since even before she made the announcement. Last week, Ken Carson posted a picture of Ice Spice on his Instagram story, causing fans to speculate that they were working on music together. The Opium rapper reportedly has a new album on the way and she could make an appearance on it.

Earlier this month Ice Spice also revealed that there’s an unreleased remix of “Munch” featuring rapper Central Cee. She told fans that at some point she might just leak it as it doesn’t appear on the tracklist of Like..? Deluxe. Are you excited for Ice Spice’s Like..? deluxe edition? Let us know in the comment section below.

