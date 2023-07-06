During a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1, Ice Spice discussed an unreleased remix of her track “Munch (Feelin’ U).” She explained that the remix features Central Cee, claiming that she’ll “probably leak it” at some point. She also went on to say that she’s currently working on new music with British rapper. The two have collaborated several times in the past, on tracks like “I Like You,” “Nights Like This,” and more.

Recently, Ice Spice debuted her new song alongside Nicki Minaj, “Barbie World.” The song is featured on the soundtrack of the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. She also previously collaborated with Nicki on “Princess Diana.” The collab was majorly successful, reaching #4 on the Billboard 100. Barbie: The Album also features Lizzo, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, and more. Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” collaborator, PinkPantheress, also appears on the soundtrack with her track “Angel.”

Ice Spice Says She’ll “Probably Leak” The Remix

“Munch (Feelin’ U)” was one of the tracks that skyrocketed Ice Spice to fame this year. She was awarded a gold plaque from the RIAA for the single’s success in June, after it sold over 500,000 certified units. She’s continued to dominate the charts with her wildly successful collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and more. She’s also managed to garner more than one billion streams on Spotify thus far, taking over festival season and continuing to drop hits. It’s pretty safe to say that if Ice Spice chose to drop the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” remix, it would perform well.

Central Cee, on the other hand, recently collaborated with Dave to drop their song “Sprinter.” The two artists performed the track last month during Central Cee’s set at Glastonbury. Central Cee was also praised for doing his entire performance without a backing track, which fans appreciated. He additionally performed other fan-favorites like “LET GO,” “Overseas,” “Obsessed With You,” and more.

