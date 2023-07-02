Festival season is in full swing across the world, with many of our favourite artists flocking to stages in North America and Europe to entertain thousands. Dublin, Ireland has been a hot spot this weekend, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, EDM, and other genres taking over the two-day Longitude Festival in Marlay Park. On Saturday (July 1), Calvin Harris was the headlining artist, with Jazzy, Raye, Anne-Marie, Ice Spice and MK among those taking the stage before him.

Isis Gaston went all out during her set, even with ut being scheduled early on in the day. She later commemorated her Irish debut with a sultry photo dump on Instagram that markedly leaves her bodacious behind on display beneath her denim mini skirt. As HotPress reports, Spice’s DJ helped get the audience’s energy up before she confidently sashayed on stage to perform one of her biggest hits, “Princess Diana.”

Ice Spice Goes International

Later this week, the 23-year-old will be taking to the stage once again. On Thursday (July 6) you can catch her at Stavernfestivalen, and the next day, she’ll likely be twerking up a storm during her set at Wireless in Finsbury Park. It’s been approximately one year since Spice’s sudden skyrocket into fame began and so far, the feats we’ve seen her achieve have been incredibly inspiring to both admirers and contemporaries.

She has yet to give us her debut studio album, but still, Ice Spice has kept fans satisfied with a string of singles since her Like..? EP back in January. The most recent, “Barbie World,” marks the rising star’s second time collaborating with Nicki Minaj. Interestingly, Margot Robbie recently revealed that it was her guidance that lead Barbie director Greta Gerwig to include the Aqua-sampling song on the soundtrack. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

