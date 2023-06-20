There is no one doing it quite like Ice Spice. The female rap game has plenty of up-and-comers at the moment. Still, the Bronx-born baddie has quickly asserted herself as the Princess of Rap. Not only does she have bragging rights like collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift under her belt, but Isis Gaston is now among an elite category of artists who have surpassed a major Spotify milestone.

On Tuesday (June 20), it was revealed that the 23-year-old has officially surpassed one billion streams on the platform. As TMZ reports, it’s not exactly surprising news. Especially considering that January’s Like..? EP is the best-performing hip-hop project that’s dropped so far in 2023. The short, punchy effort contains titles like “In Ha Mood” and Spice’s breakout single, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” which caught the attention of Drake last summer when she was first blowing up.

Ice Spice Solidifies Her Status as the Princess of Rap

Ice Spice has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. pic.twitter.com/yMaXKBo82j — chart data (@chartdata) June 20, 2023

The East Coast star’s biggest release to date is “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, which earned her her first RIAA Platinum certification. Aside from that, her aforementioned joint effort with Swift, “Karma (Remix)” remains in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart. The song initially arrived in May and was last sitting in the No. 9 slot of the coveted ranking. Her “Princess Diana (Remix)” with Minaj has also done impressive numbers. Of course, they could possibly be topped when they team up again for “Barbie World” from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s upcoming film. It’s set to hit DSPs this Friday (June 23). From what we’ve heard so far, it’s even catchier than expected.

Elsewhere in the news, Ice Spice made waves with her performance at Governor’s Ball earlier this month. Not only did her constant twerking catch the eyes of thirsty fans (and haters) during her appearance, but she also landed on our best-dressed list from the event. See other artists whose outfits we loved at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

