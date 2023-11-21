Ice Spice Is Billboard's Top New Hip-Hop/R&B Artist For 2023

Ice Spice has been dominating the "Billboard" charts this year.

Ice Spice is set to finish 2023 as Billboard's #1 Year-End Top New R&B/Hip-Hop Artist, as caught by Chart Data. The feat comes after the outlet named her its R&B/hip-hop Rookie of the Year, back in August. Her charting success comes primarily from the release of her debut EP, Like..?, in July as well as several popular collaborations. In 2023, Spice's "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" (with PinkPantheress), "Princess Diana" (with Nicki Minaj), "Karma" (with Taylor Swift), and "Barbie World" (with Minaj and Aqua), all reached the top 10 of the Hot 100.

As for her Rookie of the Year honors, she told Billboard: “I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it." Despite her chart success and rookie honors, Ice Spice lost Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, last weekend, to Zach Bryan. She also lost Top Rap Female Artist to Nicki Minaj.

Speaking with Billboard, Spice reflected on her rise coming during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and revealed that she hopes to push the genre forward. “Fifty years of hip-hop is monumental,” Spice said. “I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.” Check out the announcement about her chart success below.

Ice Spice Dominates "Billboard" Charts For 2023

Spice's dominance likely won't end with 2023. She recently teased that she has another project titled Y2K! in store for next year. Be on the lookout for further updates on that upcoming project as well as Ice Spice in general on HotNewHipHop.

