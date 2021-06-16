Billboard charts
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Tops Billboard 200 Following "Scary Hours" Edition ReleaseDrake is back at No. 1.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIce Spice Is Billboard's Top New Hip-Hop/R&B Artist For 2023Ice Spice has been dominating the "Billboard" charts this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Isn't Threatened By AI But Fears Its Impact On New RappersEXCLUSIVE: Big Daddy Kane gives props to J. Cole, Conway The Machine, Rapsody & Lady London and sends a message to the youth regarding AI.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSZA's "SOS" Continues Its Record-Breaking RunThe TDE artist's sophomore release has now spent an astounding nine weeks holding down the No.1 spot.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureMetro Boomin's "HEROES & VILLAINS"'s First Week Sales Projections Are HereAfter an impressive rollout and so many insane tracks, it looks like Metro will have his biggest debut yet. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Returns To The Top 10Michael Jackson's 1982 project went on to make music history decades later.By Lamar Banks
- NumbersDrake Matches Jay-Z For Most #1s On Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Album Chart"Her Loss" helps Drake tie Jay-Z's R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard chart record, and it brings him one step closer to a far more elusive Jay-Z record.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureDrake And 21 Savage's "Her Loss" Debuts At No. 1The OVO and Slaughter Gang team-up dethroned Taylor Swift's "Midnights" atop the Billboard charts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West's "The Life of Pablo" Reenters Billboard 200Kanye West's 2016 album, "The Life of Pablo," is back on the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- MusicAtlantic Records VP Of A&R Keefa Black Believes Album Projectionss Are "Ruining The Industry""It's becoming less and less about MUSIC and more about these FAKE ass numbers," he wrote.By Erika Marie
- MusicFivio Foreign Calls Out "Weirdo" 6ix9ine After "B.I.B.L.E." SuccessFivio Foreign slammed 6ix9ine in response to the opening position of "B.I.B.L.E." on the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy Surpasses Biggie Small's Billboard 200 Chart Record: ReportEarlier this month, YB overtook both Young Thug and Cardi B's spots on the same list.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West's "Donda 2" Not Eligible For Billboard ChartsBillboard's guidelines on album bundles rule out Kanye West's "Donda 2" for chart consideration as it is only available through Ye's $200 Stem Player.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersMariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" Makes Billboard HistoryThe quintessential holiday jam returns to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week since its 1994 release. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "Certified Lover Boy" Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200Drake landed his 10th No. 1 album, after "Certified Lover Boy" debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- NumbersAaliyah's "One In A Million" Hits New High On Billboard ChartsAfter landing on streaming services for the first time, Aaliyah's "One In A Million" hits a new chart high. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Trolls DJ Khaled After Earning No. 1 On Billboard ChartsTyler, The Creator trolled DJ Khaled on Twitter after his album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyler, The Creator's "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST" Earns No.1 On Billboard 200Tyler, The Creator's "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST" earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- NumbersTyler, The Creator To Score His Largest Opening Week Ever With "CMIYGL"He's slated to debut at the top of the Top 200 chart. By Madusa S.
- NumbersThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Makes Billboard HistoryThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" breaks yet another record, solidifying itself as one of the biggest songs in modern history. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersKendrick Lamar's "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" Hits Incredible MilestoneKendrick Lamar's "good kid, m.A.A.d city" is simply unparalleled, as the project hits an impressive milestone on the Billboard charts.By Mitch Findlay