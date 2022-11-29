Michael Jackson’s music is still climbing the charts years later. His critically acclaimed album Thriller made its return to the Billboard top 10 earlier this week. The first time Thriller was in the top ten was in June 30, 1984 — landing in the number eight spot.

Michael Jackson’s second solo studio album went on to spend 37 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Following Thriller’s 40th-anniversary reissue, released on Nov. 18, the album catapulted from No. 115 to No. 7 on the Billboard charts. It also earned Jackson 12 Grammy nominations and eight wins in 1984, including Album of the Year.

Last month, Jackson’s estate partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller with an official documentary.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 10: Michael Jackson performs on stage during is “HIStory” world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The documentary’s director, Nelson George, released a statement about the highly anticipated doc. “The release of Thriller redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar, who composed memorable songs, sang beautifully and reached the highest level of on-stage performance. The album, and the short films they inspired, created a new template for marrying music and image. It’s been a privilege to explore this extraordinary album and revisit its magic.”

No word on the title of the documentary. Sources say the film is set to include never-before-seen footage and archival interviews centered on how Thriller cemented MJ as a global music super star. Michael’s estate also spoke openly about the Thriller doc. “Michael opened and explored emotional depths and pushed the boundaries of sonic innovation on Thriller,” co-executors of MJ’s estate shared.

Thanks to Michael’s fans all around the world for support of Thriller 40 and getting the album to #7 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and on all of the other charts around the world! #Thriller40 pic.twitter.com/CAWIjnyzs5 — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) November 28, 2022

In the process, he breached destructive barriers in the music industry and literally united the world through his music: there isn’t a place on this planet that hasn’t been exhilarated by the music of Michael Jackson. This documentary’s exploration of Michael’s process and impact is revelatory.”