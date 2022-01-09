Thriller
- MusicMichael Jackson's "Thriller" Album Has Been On The Billboard For 600 WeeksMichael is the best to ever do it. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMichael Jackson's "Thriller" Forever Changed HalloweenThe spooky staple still earns massive airplay four decades later.By Demi Phillips
- MusicOffset Wants The "Thriller" Music Video To Hit 1 Billion ViewsOffset tweeted out about a new viral campaign.By Lavender Alexandria
- Original ContentMichael Jackson Albums: King Of Pop's BestThe King of Pop is still regarded as the best act in music. We'll never see another Michael Jackson. Let's take a look at his best solo albums. By Brandon Simmons
- Music Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Returns To The Top 10Michael Jackson's 1982 project went on to make music history decades later.By Lamar Banks
- MusicCiara Was To Join Chris Brown’s AMA Performance Ciara shared a snippet her rehearsal with Chris Brown before their scheduled AMA performance. By Lamar Banks
- MusicMichael Jackson Estate Announces "Thriller" 40th Anniversary EditionThe Estate of Michael Jackson is preparing the launch of a global campaign to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Thriller."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Hints At The Possibility Of A "Nope" Sequel, Says He's Glad Fans Are "Paying Attention"The recently released project became Peele's third feature film to cross $100M at the domestic box office.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureQuavo To Star Alongside Billy Zane In Atlanta Street Racing Thriller "Takeover"Quavo is working alongside some of Hollywood's best in his latest acting role. By hnhh
- MusicMichael Jackson Estate To Release 40th Anniversary "Thriller" Edition With Unreleased SongsThe Michael Jackson Estate and Sony announce a re-issue of "Thriller" for the album's 40th anniversary.
By Luke Haworth
- MusicTimbaland Catches Heat Over Post Saying Quincy Jones "Didn't Get His Big Hit" Until "Thriller"The megaproducer became a trending topic after fans pointed out that Jones had 11 Grammys by the time "Thriller" came out, but he later clarified his point.By Erika Marie
- MusicFans Slam Timbaland For Comparing The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" To Michael Jackson's "Thriller"Fans came after Timbaland for comparing The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."By Cole Blake