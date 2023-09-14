Offset Wants The “Thriller” Music Video To Hit 1 Billion Views

Fans online have started a massive push to get Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video to 1 billion views on YouTube. The video was originally released in 1982 and has long served as one of the most significant and recognizable music videos of all time. The current version of the video on YouTube was uploaded in 2009 and has racked up 929 million views since then. A fan campaign called #1Billion4Thriller was started by those attempting to push the video over the 1 billion view threshold. Now, they've secured the support of a pretty major ally and massive Michael Jackson fan.

It's no secret that former Migos rapper Offset loves the kind of pop. In recent months he's been dressing like Jackson during various events and much of the promotional material for his upcoming new album makes references to him. In a trailer he posted earlier this week for an upcoming music video he can be seen listening to Jackson's 1979 album Off The Wall. So it's no surprise that he's right behind the campaign to push "Thriller" to 1 billion views. "Let's get it to 1 billion," he said in a quote tweet to his followers. Check out Offset's tweet below.

Offset Joins In On #1Billion4Thriller Campaign

Offset has recently sparked a public friendship with streamer Kai Cenat. It began when the rapper defended him following his arrest for inciting a riot. The arrest came after a viral public giveaway stunt went wrong. Later, the pair teamed up for a livestream together that resulted in Cenat getting some advice to shoot his shot with SZA. They settled on DMing her "I got an idea."

Unfortunately, even though Offset and Kai Cenat liked their plan, SZA didn't. Kai revealed later on during a different stream that SZA had actually blocked him on Instagram. What do you think of Offset joining the campaign to get the "Thriller" music video to 1 billion views on YouTube? Let us know in the comment section below.

