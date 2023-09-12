Offset Teases Heartfelt New Single “Fan”

Back in July, Offset dropped his new single "JEALOUSY." The track saw him teaming up with his wife, Cardi B, for a funny and hard-hitting collaboration playing on some of the public perceptions of their relationship. He said in a later interview that the song would serve as the lead single for an upcoming album he has planned for later this year. Now, he seems to be taking another step toward that project.

In a short Instagram clip posted today, the former Migos rapper teases the release of his next song and video. "FAN!!!! 9/15" the caption reads, confirming that the new track will be dropping later this week. In the short video, he also plays a brief clip of the song. With lyrics like "Tired of stressing bout what I can’t control," and a more somber instrumental it seems like Offset will be getting heartfelt and reflective on this one. Check out the full tease below.

Offset's New Song Is On The Way

Recently, Offset has found a surprising ally in streamer Kai Cenat. When Kai was arrested for inciting a riot in New York over an ill-planned giveaway he held, the rapper came to his defense. Later the pair got on a stream together where Kai asked for some help to shoot his shot with SZA. Even though they both liked the approach they came up with, ultimately it didn't work and he ended up getting blocked by the R&B darling.

One thing that has pervaded much of Offset's recent promotional material is references to Michael Jackson. That has come in a few different ways, starting with his fashion. Since at least Paris Fashion Week earlier this year he's popped up numerous times in fits that feel analogous to the King Of Pop. Even in the new song teaser a vinyl copy of the singer's famous Off The Wall album can be seen. What do you think of the short tease Offset shared of his new single? Let us know in the comment section below.

