Offset Thought Migos Should Be Higher On Billboard’s Rap Group Rankings

Offset has been making waves for a number of things he said in a new interview on Way Up with Angela Yee. He spoke extensively about his relationship with Cardi B in the wake of their new song “JEALOUSY.” He spoke about the pair’s personal life in a way that fans weren’t anticipating. The NSFW confessions left fans divided about what is important in a relationship. He also discussed his past accusations of cheating on Cardi. He blamed their lack of communication on him being “young and on drugs,” and assured everyone he’s grown a lot since then.

Another topic Offset discussed on the show is Billboard‘s ranking of the all-time best rap groups. While he had some critiques for the list he led off with one thing he agreed with, the top spot. Both he and Billboard believe that Atlanta legends Outkast, made up of Andre 3000 and Big Boi, are the greatest rap group of all time. That’s no surprise given that Offset himself is from Atlanta and has frequently cited the duo as an influence. Where he took issue with the list was the tanking of his own group, Migos. “I just feel like we could’ve got top five” he explains before going into some more details about why he thinks so.

Offset Feels Migos Are Underrated

Fans in the comments debated Offset’s claim and whether or not he was right. “The migos is not even top 10. What is this list based on ? Record sales because we cannot be talking lyrical skills and take the migos seriously,” reads one comment. “I’m definitely more of UGK / three 6 typa guy .. but he def has a point ..when migos hit the scene it felt/ sounded like almost 95% rappers started to emulate their flow / style,” concludes another comment.

Billboard dropped their list of the best rap groups of all time back in June and it immediately sparked massive debate. Clearly, even many of the artists themselves have their own thoughts on what the rankings should be. What do you think of Offset’s claims that Migos were underrated on Billboard’s all-time rap groups ranking? Let us know in the comment section below.

