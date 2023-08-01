Offset Says He Was “Lit” When He Accused Cardi B Of Cheating

Offset wasn’t necessarily in his right mind when he accused his wife Cardi B of cheating on him. In June, it seemed like there was trouble in paradise when Offset dropped a bombshell accusation about his wife’s alleged infidelity. “My wife f***ed a N**** on me gang yall n***** know how I come,” he wrote on his Instagram page. As expected, the claims rippled through the internet, eventually landing on Cardi’s radar. She launched a Twitter Space to address the claims, beginning with a rendition of Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated.”

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!” she said. “Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man… That motherf***er spiraling and thinking s***.” She later explained that if she did cheat, the world would’ve known about it already. “Can’t f*** no regular degular shmegular ’cause they gonna tell the world,” explained Cardi. “And I can’t f*** nobody in the industry ’cause they gonna tell too.”

Offset Backtracks On Accusations

During his latest interview with Angie Martinez, Offset denied that Cardi B cheated on him. However, he said that his comments came in the midst of a dispute between the two of them. “That post, to be honest — it’s my wife, I love her to death — we’re going back and forth,” Offset told Yee. “And if you got a New York woman, you know she’s a pitbull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was on some. I was really lit that night.”

He added, “I was lit. A little Casamigos, you know. I was lit and then we going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this.’ You know. She got a crazy mouth but I love my wife at the end of the day — and she crazy, man. I’m crazy. We’re crazy for each other.” The couple have certainly gone through their fair share of ups and downs in the public eye. However, with a growing family, they continue to prove that they’re in each other’s corner through thick and thin. Check out the clip above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

