Offset & Cardi B Silence Their Critics On New Single “Jealousy”

Offset’s new album is officially on the way. The Migos member has been teasing his highly-anticipated follow-up to Father Of 4 in the last year. However, with the exception of singles like “54321” and “CODE” ft. Moneybagg Yo, he hasn’t necessarily shared any promising timeline of when we could expect the project. Fortunately, he seems to be revving up to unleash new music in the near future, kicking the campaign off with his newly released single, “Jealousy” featuring his wife, the one and only, Cardi B.

With production from Boi-1da, Oz, and Jahaan Sweet, Offset and Cardi B bring their natural chemistry to the fold in their latest collaboration. While the James Brown-referencing teaser that dropped earlier this week suggested that their relationship drama would spill out into the song, that’s not exactly the case. Instead, the two take aim at their haters, whether online or in real life, for an energetic banger that sets the tone for Offset’s forthcoming album.

Cardi B & Offset With Another One

The heavy Memphis influence seeps through the production while Offset slides through in the first verse, contrasting brooding threats and luxurious reflections of his status. But, in the context of the drama related to Quavo and Offset’s relationship with QC, his opening bars feel like a direct reference to the behind-the-scenes issues. “Hatin’ ass n***a ‘cause I got it out the mud/ Hatin’ in the family, be your own blood,” he raps.



In the midst of Cardi B’s frequent internet drama, her verse is evidently directed at every single one of her critics. Her charm and humor sprinkled across, Cardi not only flexes on her haters with material items but she takes aim at her detractors within the rap game, too, rapping, “Bitches don’t wanna go Birkin for Birkin/ Bitches don’t got enough hits for a Verzuz.” Overall, Cardi B and Offset continue their impeccable collaborative streak while the former adds another muscle emoji-worthy verse to her 2023 resume.

Star-Studded Music Video

Offset and Cardi B certainly flexed their pull in the entertainment industry with the music video. The “Jealousy” video tapped Taraji P Henson to star in it, along with cameos from Offset’s children. Ahead of its release, Offset and Jamie Lee Curtis recreated the infamous James Brown CNN interview in 1988. Check it out above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Jealousy, that shit gon’ eat your heart out

This a AR, sawed off, we’ll slay your squad out

This the beast you brought out, this a feast, we ball out

I’ll eat your heart out, I’ll pull your card out