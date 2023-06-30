During a recent Instagram Live, Offset shared details of his performance alongside Quavo at the 2023 BET Awards. He called the show “iconic,” going on to reveal that it only took a total of around 16 hours to put together. The artist also explained that they did the performance for Takeoff, the late Migos’ member who passed away in 2022. “We’re the greatest group to ever touch the mic,” Offset says, “R.I.P. to my brother [Takeoff].”

“Me and [Quavo] stood tall,” he explained, thanking all of his fans for their support. “It was a movie,” Offset continues, “It was a vibe, we needed that for the culture.” The surprise performance stunned their fans and peers alike. T.I. weighed in backstage, calling the show “Goddamn monumental.” He went on to say it’s “something they gonna be talking about ten years from now.” It was the duo’s first time performing together since Takeoff’s death. The show featured pyrotechnics, and a massive projection of their late Migos’ collaborator projected behind them.

Offset Says They Did The Show For Takeoff

The recent reunion got fans hoping that Offset and Quavo may be coming out with some new music together in the near future. Sadly, it was reported earlier this week that they plan on holding off for now. Viewers were eager to see the two get together after backstage beef that reportedly took place at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Reports suggested that the fight surrounded another tribute to Takeoff, and even involved Offset’s wife Cardi B. After the alleged physical altercation, Offset took to social media to deny it ever occurred. He also called those making the accusations “crazy.”

Patrick Xavier Clark was formally charged for Takeoff’s murder last month. Offset previously shared that his final collaboration with his Migos’ collaborator will be on his next album. The album has also been confirmed to feature Travis Scott, Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, Latto, and Future.

