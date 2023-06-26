Many of rap music’s biggest superstars showed out for last night’s BET awards. Performances brought together legends of old with the hottest stars of today to celebrate rap’s 50th anniversary. In one of the biggest performances of the night, Migos rappers Offset and Quavo re-united to pay tribute to the group’s third member Takeoff. Takeoff was shot and killed in November of last year and since then stars from all across the industry have paid tribute to his personality and talent.

The latest tribute was a major highlight of last night’s BET awards. This morning, Offset took fans behind the scenes of the day leading up to the surprise show. A video on his Instagram tracks what he was doing in the day leading up to the award show. The video shows Offset and Quavo rehearsing their choreography before the show. They rehearse on an empty stage pointing at the picture of Takeoff projected onto the wall behind them.

Offset Takes Us Behind The Scenes

While Offset and Quavo’s performance was one of the highlights of the night, it also had plenty of drama. City Girls’ rapper JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert had a very publicized fight during the show. Many initially suspected that it had something to do with Uzi shouting out Ice Spice during his performance. JT was quick to come out and clarify the situation afterward saying she is totally cool with Ice Spice.

Offset has been busy recently popping up in a few places during Paris Fashion Week. First, he linked up with Jay-Z and Pharrell during the latter’s debut show as Louis Vuitton’s Head of Menswear. He also performed his hit song “Ric Flair Drip” during sportswear brand Li-Nang’s show. Finally, he showed up at the Dior show a few days later sporting a fit nobody could ignore. He quickly turned around from those appearances to make his surprise return to the BET Awards stage. What do you think of Offset’s behind-the-scenes video of his BET performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

