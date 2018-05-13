in memoriam
- MusicRemembering Aaliyah On Her 45th: Happy Birthday, Baby GirlAaliyah's legacy on her 45th: her rise, impact in music and film, and lasting influence. Take a look at the photos that captured her life & legacy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael Clarke Duncan Net Worth 2023: What Is The Movie Star Worth?Explore Michael Clarke Duncan's journey from humble beginnings to Hollywood stardom and discover the legacy behind his net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicOffset Posts Behind The Scenes Video Of Surprise BET PerformanceOffset took fans behind the scenes of his surprise performance at the BET Awards.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFans Frustrated By Exclusion Of Gangsta Boo, Lil Keed & More From Grammys' "In Memoriam"Gangsta Boo, Lil Keed, and more weren't include in the Grammys' "In Memoriam" tribue.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureABC Accidentally Shows Picture Of Quavo In Takeoff TributeThe mistake was made within their 2022 "In-Memorium" segment, which aired on Monday (December 26).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureBET Awards Honors Kevin Samuels During In Memoriam: Fans ReactFans had mixed responses to Kevin Samuels' inclusion in the in memoriam video at the BET Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler's Brother Slams Grammys For "In Memoriam" SnubRalfy The Plug calls it a "spit in the face" that the Grammys didn't include the late Drakeo in their segment. By Erika Marie
- StreetwearGrammys Criticized For Labeling Virgil Abloh "Hip Hop Fashion Designer" During Memoriam SegmentAbloh achieved countless noteworthy feats throughout his career outside the realms of music and fashion.By Hayley Hynes
- Hip-Hop HistoryKool & The Gang Sax Player Dennis Thomas Dies At 70Saxophone player, stylist, and founding member of Kool & The Gang, Dennis Thomas, passed away this week. By Joe Abrams
- TVKobe Bryant's Absence From Emmys "In Memoriam" Segment Draws CriticismKobe Bryant, Kelly Preston, and Nick Cordero were all left out of the broadcast.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesH.E.R. Performs Classic Prince Song For Emmys In Memoriam CeremonyH.E.R. performed the classic Prince song "Nothing Compares 2 U" for the Emmys In Memoriam.By Cole Blake
- GramRihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Amber Rose, & Trina Send Love & Prayers To Vanessa BryantA mother mourns her husband and daughter.By Erika Marie
- GramLeBron James Breaks Silence On Kobe Bryant's Death: "I'm Heartbroken & Devastated"He said he spoke to Kobe early Sunday morning.By Erika Marie
- Emmy Awards 2019Emmy's In Memoriam Displayed Living Composer Instead Of Deceased Andre PrevinYikes. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDem Franchize Boyz Member Buddie Passes Away After Bout With CancerRIP Buddie.By Milca P.
- MusicBushwick Bill Confirmed To Have Passed Away At 52R.I.P. Bushwick Bill.By Milca P.
- Original ContentNipsey Hussle: A Reflection On His LegacyNipsey Hussle: a rapper, entrepreneur, activist, community leader, and visionary. By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Snubbed By Grammy Awards During "In Memoriam" SegmentXXXTentacion's estate repeatedly asked to be featured in the segment.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller's Fans Appalled He Was Left Off Emmys "In Memoriam" SegmentThe Emmy Awards "In Memoriam" segment featured a notable omission.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJanelle Monae On Aretha Franklin's Influence: "She Is The Blueprint"Janelle Monae speaks on Aretha Franklin's legacy.By Milca P.
- MusicDJ Ready Red Of Geto Boys Passes Away At 53The hip-hop pioneer died of a heart attack.By Milca P.
- SportsFormer NFL Coach Chuck Knox Dies at 86The football legend served as head coach for the Seattle Seahwks and L.A. Rams.By Milca P.