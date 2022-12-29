At the end of every year, ABC does an “In Memorium” segment to honor the celebrities who have passed away throughout the months prior.

Airing on Monday (December 26), this year’s segment honored late figures like Olivia Newton-John, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Coolio, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and more.

Quavo and Takeoff attend their “Only Built For Infinity Links” Album Listening event. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)

However, the network made a critical mistake. When the tribute for Takeoff appeared on the screen, it was unfortunately a photo of his uncle, Quavo, instead.

Evidently, fans were quick to notice and subsequently took to social media to air out their thoughts.

“ABC, count your f*cking days. These mother f*ckers really put a picture of Guavo and said RIP Takeoff! Like whyyyyyyy. Smh. Whoever put that slide show together needs to be fired,” says one user.

ABC, count your fucking days. These mother fuckers really put a picture of Quavo and said RIP Takeoff! 😩🤦🏾‍♀️



Like whyyyyyyy.Smh. Whoever put that slide show together needs to be fired. #ABCTheYear2022 #ABC #TheYear2022 — Necia N. (@necianatae) December 27, 2022

“Yo @ABC whoever you have reviewing the yearly tribute to all the famous people who died this year needs to get fired, had a pic of Quavo in place of Takeoff,” writes another.

Yo @ABC whoever you have reviewing the yearly tribute to all the famous people who died this year needs to get fired, had a pic of Quavo in place of Takeoff — Giuse🅿️🅿️i Stromboli (@TomLeonard_) December 27, 2022

“So I’m watching #TheYear on @abc and was caught off guard by the disrespect and ignorance of the programming. All black people don’t look the same and y’all got this one wrong, the person [in] the picture is clearly, clearly Quavo[.] Do better,” says another Twitter user.

So I’m watching #TheYear on @abc and was caught off guard by the disrespect and ignorance of the programming. All black people don’t look the same and y’all got this one wrong, the person is the picture is clearly, clearly @Quavonyrn do better @abc @Migos @NowHipHopNews_ pic.twitter.com/KIdQod1DVx — Black (@Brylotto) December 27, 2022

The Apology

The network has since apologized for the mistake. Additionally, they have also updated the photo to be one of Takeoff. In a tweet posted on Tuesday (December 27), they made sure to correct it. “We apologize for the unfortunate error in a previous version of ‘The Year: 2022.’ It has been corrected,” the tweet reads.

We apologize for the unfortunate error in a previous version of ‘The Year: 2022.’ It has been corrected: https://t.co/MOwJXc40pS — ABC News Studios (@abcnewsstudios) December 27, 2022

It’s been nearly two months since the late Migos rapper‘s tragic murder in November following a fatal shooting at a private event in Houston. The “Last Memory” rapper was only 28 years old.

The alleged shooter, Patrick Clark, has since been arrested and charged with murder. Earlier today, a judge denied yet another request for a bond reduction by Clark’s legal team. His bond remains set at $1 million.

