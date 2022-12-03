On the heels of news that Takeoff’s alleged killer was arrested, more information is being shared. It puzzled the public why it took so long for police to make an arrest in the case. Reports stated Takeoff was at a private event with Quavo in Houston when a verbal altercation occurred. Someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking Takeoff, who was described as an “innocent bystander” by police.

“According to court documents, Takeoff alleged killer, Patrick Clark (DJ Pat) applied for an Emergency Passport days after killing Takeoff and booked a flight to Mexico,” Akademiks stated. “When police arrested him, he had large amounts of cash on him. Prosecutors claim he’s a flight risk for bond.”

DJ Pat is a familiar name in Houston’s music circles, and Akademiks’ update arrived after Houston PD held a press conference. It is unclear how Takeoff’s alleged killer is connected to the group that also attended the event where the rapper was gunned down.

“I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed, he was an innocent bystander,” HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said.

He suggested that the investigation has stalled because of the lack of witnesses willing to speak with the authorities.

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“Literally, every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to police,” Burrow said. “It’s important that those people come forward.”

KHOU 11 News also reported that the mayor of Houston has pleaded with the public to help with the investigation.

“I don’t give anyone an out. If you were there and you saw something, and you know something, you don’t get a pass,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “There are too many young men, and I’ll be even more specific, too many young men of color who are killing other young men of color. And that has to stop, that has to stop.”

We’ll keep you updated as a statement from Clark’s attorney is expected to arrive in coming days.

