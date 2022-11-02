As Hip Hop continues to have heated discussions about Rap culture, others remain in disbelief at the news of Takeoff’s death. The beloved rapper was known as a quiet figure in Hip Hop who kept away from trouble, so it was a shock to learn that he was gunned down in Houston. It has been reported that Takeoff was with Quavo and several others at a private event when a verbal disagreement turned into a physical altercation. It has been stated that Takeoff didn’t have anything to do with the argument and was hit by a stray bullet.

As these days move forward, Hip Hop is expecting to hear much more from the authorities, and this afternoon (November 2), TMZ offered a new update.

(Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Read More: Nick Young Questions Rap Culture After Takeoff’s Tragic Death

Videos have surfaced on social media offering Takeoff’s final moments—some even show Quavo engaged in a spat with an unknown person. Gillie Da Kid and others have come forward in ire at seeing people share Takeoff’s lifeless body. In one video, shots can be heard ringing out.

According to TMZ, the late rapper suffered several injuries after being shot “multiple times.” The medical examiner reportedly listed Takeoff’s cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

Read More: Chuck D Addresses Gun Violence In The U.S. After Takeoff’s Death

Houston police held a press conference yesterday and asked for the public’s help in finding out who pulled the trigger. TMZ reported that police advised them that they do have a person of interest.

A representative for Migos stated: “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

[via]