While the hip hop community mourns the death of 28-year old Migos star Takeoff, his family and friends are still processing the senseless murder. Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas has always been vocal about his love and appreciation for Takeoff.

Back in May, he spoke highly of the Infinity Links rapper, tweeting, “Takeoff so underrated. If he cared more about this rap game he would definitely be stepping on y’all n***** but unfortunately he don’t gaf. Been like that since he [sic] first met him. Nothing has changed with him.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

On Tuesday, P broke his silence hours after the news of Takeoff’s passing broke online. In a heartfelt message, the label owner shared, “Young King @yrntakeoff I don’t know where to begin but I want to say that anybody that knows me knows how much I love you and anybody that knows you knows that you definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age.”

P continued, “We only get 1 life and once it’s gone it’s over, no coming back. So with that being said I want our community to remember that we don’t have to continue to result to violence every time there is a disagreement. It’s ok to love your brother and sister. We all have been guilty of self hate but I pray this never ending cycle will some day change us all.”

The Quality Control cofounder concluded the lengthy message by urging fans to respect Takeoff’s family’s grieving process at this time. “As we mourn your lost I pray that everyone please be understanding to what the family has to see on the internet with the videos and negative comments. This is somebody’s child. Let them get thru this process with peace and love. You came from the stars so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you”

Coack K of QC also released a statement from the label, sharing, “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Takeoff’s family and friends at this time.