Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.

Alabama rapper NoCap also went to social media to share his thoughts on Takeoff’s passing — revealing that he was suppose to attend the same private party where the fatal shooting took place. “God gave me the instinct not to pull up last night,” he shared via Instagram alongside a photo of Takeoff. “Wish he would’ve gave you the same thing. But everything happens for a reason. Get your rest Thug.”

Cap’s post was met with many mixed reactions from fans. One fan commented, That’s the worse condolence u can give.It’s like ‘sorry it had to u but thank god it wasn’t me’ please.” Another added, “I mean say how you feel but man I’ll be damned a ni**a chalk my death up to “everything happens for a reason.”

The 24-year old “Ghetto Angels” rapper deleted the seemingly insensitive post shortly after. Aside from Cap’s message to Takeoff, other friends of the late rapper penned heartfelt notes about the slain star following his passing.

Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas shared a touching message about the Infinity Links rapper with his Instagram followers, “Young King @yrntakeoff I don’t know where to begin but I want to say that anybody that knows me knows how much I love you and anybody that knows you knows that you definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age.”

He concluded the lengthy message by urging fans to respect Takeoff’s family’s grieving process at this time. “As we mourn your lost I pray that everyone please be understanding to what the family has to see on the internet with the videos and negative comments. This is somebody’s child. Let them get thru this process with peace and love. You came from the stars so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you”

