Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.

On Tuesday (November 1), more celebs publicly grieved the loss of the 28-year old star. Drake, who toured with world with Takeoff, Quavo and Offset as part of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour in 2018, shared a slew of photos and a heartfelt message to the slain rapper. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” the Canadian rapper wrote. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”

Several celebrities commented on the touching post, which garnered over 1 million likes in less than 45 minutes. DJ Khaled wrote, “We love you @yrntakeoff!” Comedian Druski simply left several heartbroken emojis under the sweet post.

Drake’s post comes hours after Migos label Quality Control issued a statement on the late rapper’s death. It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of out beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff” the statement began. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, also penned a message following the rapper’s death, writing, “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.

Our thoughts are with Takeoff’s family and friends during this tragic time.