Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 21: Offset and Takeoff of Migos attend the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Last night, we heard from a few people closest to Takeoff from the Quality Control camp. This morning, Offset quietly paid tribute to his cousin on Instagram. The “CODE” rapper changed his profile picture to an image of Takeoff, though he hasn’t released an official statement yet.

Offset’s quiet tribute speaks volumes, especially after the past few months of Quavo and Takeoff’s rollout for Only Built For Infinity Links. Fans speculated troubles within the group months before Quavo and Take announced their joint project. Some felt as if Offset had issues with the other two members of the group. However, he and Takeoff were spotted together in July at Rich The Kid’s birthday party where they were all smiles, putting an end to rumors of friction between the two.

Last night, Quality Control records released a statement regarding Takeoff’s death. P shared a heartfelt statement where he praised the Migos rapper while asking the rap community to bring an end to senseless violence.

“Young King @yrntakeoff I don’t know where to begin but I want to say that anybody that knows me knows how much I love you and anybody that knows you knows that you definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age,” he wrote. “We only get 1 life and once it’s gone it’s over, no coming back. So with that being said I want our community to remember that we don’t have to continue to result to violence every time there is a disagreement. It’s ok to love your brother and sister. We all have been guilty of self hate but I pray this never ending cycle will some day change us all.”

We’re keeping Quavo, Offset, and the Quality Control family in our thoughts during this difficult time.