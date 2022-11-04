This has been a week of grief for Hip Hop as the tributes to Takeoff continue to pour in. The Migos rapper lost his life this week at just 28 years old, and within hours of the news, speculation regarding the circumstances of his death ran rampant. Takeoff was reportedly in Houston with Quavo at a private event with J. Prince Jr. when a verbal argument erupted. It has been reported that Quavo nor Takeoff was involved in the fight, but someone escalated the conflict before shots rang out. Takeoff was reportedly hit by stray bullets.

The rapper’s tragic death has shaken up Hip Hop, as Takeoff was an unproblematic character who seemed to stay to himself.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Read More: J. Prince Bashes “False Narrative” In Statement Regarding Takeoff’s Death

The Migos rapper called Quality Control Music his industry collective, and the Atlanta-based label helped shape Takeoff’s successful career. Undoubtedly, the effects of his loss are felt strongly within QCM’s family. We previously reported on Pierre “P” Thomas’s statement about the fallen star, and QCM co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee has also emerged with a tribute of his own.

“Damn this is tough and I never wanted to have to do this. One of the kindest, humblest, caring human beings I’ve ever met,” Lee wrote. “I’m so sad that this young brother didn’t get a chance to grow old. Takeoff and I had similar characteristics very quiet, shy but very outspoken with charisma and knowledgeable of everything going on. I had a real connection with him like everybody that he came in contact with.”

Read More: Chuck D Addresses Gun Violence In The U.S. After Takeoff’s Death

Then, Lee shared a memory of how the cover art of The Last Rocket, Takeoff’s only solo album, came to pass.

“I remember when he called me and said Coach I know you collect Art it’s this artist that I like he makes these Flyboys I said oh that’s Hebru Brantley that’s my boy Takeoff said I want him to do my album cover,” Coach K added. “I said bet I’m going to make that happen. Takeoff said I wanna be on a rocket flying into space and we made it happen.”

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Read More: Master P Encourages Rappers To Hire Police For Security Following Takeoff’s Death

“I’ll Love you Forever. Young Brothers we have to stop this senseless violence this not cool. Young brothers & sisters should be giving a chance to get to grow old. PLEASE start caring about life more. I’m Truly Heartbroken 💔.”

Long Live Takeoff. Such a tragic loss. Read through Coach K’s post in full below.

For more on this story, make sure to read: QC’s Pierre “P” Thomas Breaks His Silence On Takeoff’s Passing: “I Love You”