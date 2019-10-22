coach k
- MusicCoach K & P Tell Lil Yachty It Took "Years" For Quality Control To Become ProfitableIt took Coach K and P a long time to make Quality Control profitable.By Cole Blake
- MusicCoach K Argues Jeezy Was More Relevant Than Jay-Z At His PeakK sparked a debate between who had the better prime.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureScooter Braun Speaks On $300M Quality Control Deal With Coach K & P: VideoThe three industry executives spoke with Ari Melber about the landmark deal that merges Hybe with QC.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQuality Control Acquired By Scooter Braun's Hybe In $300M+ DealHybe America acquires Quality Control in a massive $300M+ deal. By Aron A.
- MusicJeezy Finally Squashes Feud With Coach KCoach K and Jeezy are back on good terms. By Aron A.
- MusicQC's Coach K Becomes Part-Owner Of Bojangles ChainCoach K and Mel Carter are developing 14 new Bojangles locations in Atlanta.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureQC's Coach K Pays Tribute To Takeoff: "I Am Truly Heartbroken"Quality Control Music's co-founder shared memories of the beloved, fallen rapper. By Erika Marie
- MusicJeezy On Former Issues With Coach K: "Communication Is Key"Jeezy reflected on his relationship with Coach K during his recent appearance on "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- SportsDrake Bets $100,000 On Duke To Beat UNC & Advance To National ChampionshipDrake has $100,000 on Duke to advance to the National Championship.By Cole Blake
- SportsOver 90 Former Duke Players Attend Coach K's Emotional Final Home GameAlmost 100 former Duke players were in attendance at Coach K's final home game.By Cole Blake
- GramCoach K Reacts After Receiving Honorary Doctorate DegreeCoach K recently received a Doctorate Degree Of Humane Letters from Saint. Augustine's University.By Alexander Cole
- MusicQC CEO Pee, Coach K & Quavo Pay Respect To Lil MarloQuality Control's CEO reacts to news of Lil Marlo's death this morning.By Aron A.
- MusicJermaine Dupri Reflects On "Tone Def" Singers At "Making The Band" AuditionJermaine Dupri was one of many famous guests ho stopped by to help Diddy pick and choose his next set of "Making the Band" talent.By Erika Marie
- TVQuavo To Judge "Making The Band" Atlanta AuditionsQuavo and 112 are joining Monica and Quality Control's Pee Thomas and Coach K as judges for the Atlanta auditions of Diddy's "Making The Band" reboot.By Lynn S.
- MusicSnoop Dogg, Coach K & More Bought Out Theaters For "Queen & Slim" PremiereThe "Queen & Slim" opening was backed by several names.By Milca P.
- Original ContentCoach K Drops Gems & Shares Untold Stories About Jeezy & Migos Come UpFrom having to retrieve the recording files for Migos "YRN" to having to pay DJ Drama to host Young Jeezy's "Streets Iz Watching," Coach K opened up at Red Bull Music Festival. By Aron A.
- Original ContentQC's Co-Founder Coach K Has Plans To Preserve The Culture On All FrontsINTERVIEW: Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee has taken on a duty to keep the culture alive. By Aron A.
- MusicAtlanta-Based Rapper, Silk The Prince, Buys Billboard To Get Quality Control To Sign HimBest of luck to Silk The Prince! By Noah C