Coach K Argues Jeezy Was More Relevant Than Jay-Z At His Peak

There's essentially an entire industry formed around controversial rap takes. For those willing to step outside the box they're often given platforms online to spread opinions that spark controversy and generate discussion. Very few people are subject to more of those hot takes than Jay-Z. He was once at the center of a famous online discourse over what was more valuable, a large sum of money or dinner with the rap mogul. The debate got so heated that it eventually reached Jay himself to comment on it.

Now he's once again at the center of a hot take. Quality Control founded Coach K recently joined the Business Untitled podcast to discuss Jeezy. “We put that mixtape out in July. And by February, we did $6 million on the road. All cash. We hadn’t even put an album out yet. And then we did Trap or Die mixtape, I knew it was a wrap," he explained. He also claimed that at his peak, Jeezy was more relevant than Jay-Z. “JAY was much bigger, but I’m saying relevant. It’s moments where some of these smaller artists is more relevant than the bigger artists," he argued. Check out his full interview below.

Coach K Compares Jeezy's Peak Of Relevance To Jay-Z

Earlier this week, Jay-Z made waves for a new interview he did with Gayle King. Clips of the album were shared online in the lead up to the full three house of their interview airing on Tuesday of this week. Not everyone is happy with the content of the interview though, N.O.R.E wished that Jay had chosen to do the interview with him, Joe Budden, or Talib Kweli instead.

In the full interview, Jay-Z shared some details on how exceptionally well read he was as a child. He specifically cited a time when his 6th grade teacher was amazed by his advanced reading abilities. Who do you think was more relevant at their peak Jeezy or Jay-Z? Let us know in the comment section below.

