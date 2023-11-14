JAY-Z’s Gayle King Interview To Air In Full Soon

JAY-Z's recent sit-down with Gayle King on CBS Morning will air on Tuesday night at 9:00 PM, ET. It will be available on CBS News and Paramount+ and feature never-before-seen footage from their three-hour interview. During their conversation, the two visit the Book of HOV exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. “He’s more than a musician, he’s a mogul,” King said in a press release, as noted by Billboard. “He’s more than a rapper, he’s a visionary.”

In the interview, JAY discusses a myriad of topics relating to his career. He says that in recent years, his focus has shifted from making music to helping others. "I think what matters most is, today, is, being a beacon and helping out … my culture. People of color. I think I pull the most satisfaction from that. Like making music earlier was, like — my first love. I could sit there for hours. It consumed me. Just finding words and figuring out words and how to say this and different ways to say that and different pockets and melodies and how to write this song," JAY-Z says.

Read More: Jay-Z’s Full Interview With Gayle King On CBS Is Now Available: Watch

JAY-Z At The Book Of HOV Exhibit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez and Jay-Z attend The Book of HOV: A TRIBUTE EXHIBITION HONORING JAY-Z at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on July 13, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

He continues: "That consumed me. And I think now, you know, the idea of, of taking that platform and, you know, reproducing it for others or doing something like Reform … I think I derive the most joy from that." Check out a clip from the interview below.

JAY-Z Speaks With Gayle King

Elsewhere in the interview, JAY discusses how he got his "one take HOV" nickname, the viral "Dinner With Jay-Z Or $500,000" debate, working with The Notorious B.I.G., and much more. Be on the lookout for JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own on Tuesday night on CBS News and Paramount+.

Read More: Jay-Z Explains Which Of His Albums He Feels Is The “Most Important”

[Via]