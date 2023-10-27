Jay-Z Explains Which Of His Albums He Feels Is The “Most Important”

Recently, Jay-Z sat down with Gayle King for an interview with CBS Mornings where he revealed all kinds of interesting information. First, he explained that he had no plans to sell his masters like some other rap artists have done in recent years. He discussed how hard he worked to have control of his music and if it was ever going to be sold, it would be up to his children. He also spoke quite a bit on his back catalog artistically. One of the biggest points of intrigue for fans came when he revealed which of his albums he sees as the most important.

While you might expect it was his breakthrough album Reasonable Doubt, his biggest success The Blueprint, or even his most personal album 4:44 it wasn't any of those. He cited Vol 2... Hard Knock Life as his most important album. “This is the album that’s the most important album because it was the album where I honed my craft as a songwriter and that balance of creating exactly what I want. And just as a writer, a technical song-maker. Song-making skills with real stories is when it all came together on this album," Jay-Z explained. Check out the full interview below.

Earlier in the interview, Jay-Z elaborated on what it would take for him to release new music. “I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important. I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society," he explained.

Jay-Z also gave his take on the famous $500k or dinner with Jay-Z question. He understands why people give the answers they do, but ultimately told fans to take the money. Do you agree with Jay-Z's thoughts on which of his albums is the most important? Let us know in the comment section below.

