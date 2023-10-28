Jay-Z’s Full Interview With Gayle King On CBS Is Now Available: Watch

One of hip-hop’s greats spoke on the viral debate around dinner with him of $500K, his family, his legacy, and so much more.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Jay-Z might have the most impressive resumé in hip-hop history, so any interview with him is a gold mine of reflections and revelations. Moreover, he recently held one with Gayle King on CBS, which she conducted at the Brooklyn Public Library's The Book of HOV exhibit in his hometown. While we've gotten a lot of snippets from it so far, such as the rapper's take on the viral "dinner with Jay or $500K" debate, we now finally have the full interview to watch. It's about 21 minutes long and goes over pretty much every major aspect of his life and career. After all, the New York legend sat in an exhibit dedicated to his history; it's all around him, but most importantly, always in him to carry and share.

For example, one prominent point of discussion, especially for hardcore rap fans, was his musical origins and the development of his artistry. Jay-Z sat in a replica of the legendary Baseline Studios, where he recorded much of his most important and excellent material, while recalling the origins of his "One-Take Hov" nickname. Amid various vinyl copies and allusions to his already historically cemented career, he spoke on what it would take for him to release more music. In every sense of the word, this conversation with the 53-year-old is baked with tradition and impact, but also with a newfound sense of self-awareness.

Furthermore, another hot topic that Gayle King spoke to him about was what album of his feels the most important to him. The answer may surprise you, but if you're a hardcore fan, you might feel the same way. "[Vol 2... Hard Knock Life] is the album that’s the most important album," Jay-Z stated. "It was the album where I honed my craft as a songwriter and that balance of creating exactly what I want. And just as a writer, a technical song-maker. Song-making skills with real stories is when it all came together on this album."

Meanwhile, what was your favorite part or revelation from this Gayle King interview? Which hip-hop legend would you like to see sit down for a breakdown like this? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. In addition, check back in with HNHH for the latest updates and more news on Jay-Z.

