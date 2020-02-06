cbs
- MusicJay-Z's Full Interview With Gayle King On CBS Is Now Available: WatchOne of hip-hop's greats spoke on the viral debate around dinner with him of $500K, his family, his legacy, and so much more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMo'Nique Sues CBS And Paramount Over Unpaid RoyaltiesMo'Nique is pursuing unpaid royalties for her breakout TV role.By Ben Mock
- TVDamon Wayans Sr. & Jr. Have A Father-Son Comedy Pilot In The WorksDamon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr. are pairing up in a father/son comedy pilot, picked up by CBS for the 2022-2023 season. By Emily Burr
- TV'@midnight' Reboot To Replace James Corden's 'The Late Late Show'With the departure of James Corden, CBS is looking in a new direction. By Emily Burr
- CrimeFlorida Coast Guard Seizes $1.4 Billion Worth of Cocaine & MarijuanaThe Florida Coast Guard worked with U.S. Customs, Border Patrol, and other agencies for a record-breaking crime bust. By Kevin Quinitchett
- TVNetflix Removes "Chappelle's Show" Because Dave Chappelle Wasn't Being PaidThe streaming platform quietly removed the show overnight, upon the comedian’s request. By Noor Lobad
- CrimeArkansas Police Officer Kills Fellow Cop After Threatening ProtestersPolice officer, Calvin Salyers, surrendered to Arkansas State Police after fatally shooting another cop. By Dominiq R.
- TVTony Romo's CBS Deal Worth Even More Than Originally ReportedTony Romo has been one of the best color commentators in football over the last couple of years.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Romo Lands $17 Million Salary To Stay At CBSCBS is all-in on former quarterback Tony Romo to lead their NFL broadcasts going forward. He's going to be the highest-paid sports analyst ever.By Cole Blake
- TV"The Amazing Race" Production Shut Down Due To Coronavirus ScareSeason 33 of the hit competition series "The Amazing Race" has been shut down by CBS due to worries relating to the worldwide Coronavirus epidemic.By Keenan Higgins
- TVGayle King's Coworkers Livid With CBS After Kobe Bryant ControversyKing's interview continues to stir controversy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Condemns Gayle King While Praising Lisa LeslieGayle King has made many people upset.By Alexander Cole
- TVGayle King Goes Off On CBS For Posting Disrespectful Kobe Bryant ClipKing says the clip was taken out of context.By Alexander Cole