- NewsStunna 4 Vegas Drops "BIG 4 Flow"Stunna 4 Vegas dropped the accompanying visuals for new track "BIG 4 Flow"By Kevin Quinitchett
- CrimeFlorida Coast Guard Seizes $1.4 Billion Worth of Cocaine & MarijuanaThe Florida Coast Guard worked with U.S. Customs, Border Patrol, and other agencies for a record-breaking crime bust. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureTony Baker's Son Killed In Tragic Burbank Car CrashTony Baker tragically loses his son in a disastrous car accident. By Kevin Quinitchett
- EntertainmentAndrew Dice Clay Refuses To Cancel Shows Despite Bell's Palsy DiagnosisThe Diceman won't let his recent health issues stop him from performing.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Flaunts Her Cheeks In Black BikiniThe reality star-turned-beauty mogul sizzled on IG with her most recent thirst trap.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureTs Madison Blasts DaBaby Over Rolling Loud CommentsThe fallout from DaBaby's Rolling Loud performance in Miami continues. Now, Ts Madison weighs in. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureCharles Barkley Says Unvaccinated People Are "A**holes"Charles Barkley encourages vaccination across sports leagues.By Kevin Quinitchett
- CrimePolk County Police Show Off Seized Jewelry After Drug Trafficking Arrests"Can ya'll make a rap song about this?" The Polk County Sheriff said during a press conference. By Kevin Quinitchett
- MusicYoung Dolph's Gifted Lambo Gets Sold By Dallas FamilyThe 2018 Lamborghini Aventador that Young Dolph gifted a fan is now being re-sold for nearly $500K.By Kevin Quinitchett
- News24kGoldn & HVME Recruit Quavo For New Track "Alright"HVME and 24kGoldn team up for "Alright" with some assistance from Quavo. By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsFedd The God Drops New Track "Activated" Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Chevy WoodsFedd The God brings the heat in the name of Taylor Gang with the release of "Activated." By Kevin Quinitchett
- MusicLil Xxel Recruits Coi Leray & Tyga For "What U Want"Lil Xxel dropped the visuals for his new song "What U Want"By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Says She's No Longer Posting Her Son Onyx Following His Outfit BacklashIggy Azalea refuses to share any more images of her son, Onyx, after firing back at haters about his outfit choice.By Kevin Quinitchett
- RelationshipsRihanna & A$AP Rocky's Romance Heats Up With Miami Baecation: ReportRihanna and A$AP Rocky were reportedly spotted in Miami.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Says She Was Shocked By The Success Of Her OnlyFans DebutBhad Bhabie addresses those that were critical about her controversial OnlyFans success.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureMariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Pays Homage To Her Mom In Modeling DebutMariah Carey's daughter Monroe is seemingly ready to follow in her famous mom's footsteps.By Kevin Quinitchett
- MusicCardi B Rocks Her Baby Bump While Showcasing Her Explicit Verse To Normani's "Wild Side"Cardi B isn't letting her second pregnancy stop her from thirst-trapping on the GramBy Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Returns To Earth After Flight To Space: "Best Day Ever"Jeff Bezos is the most recent billionaire to visit outer space.By Kevin Quinitchett
- PoliticsTexas Passes Bill That Drops Requirement To Teach That KKK Is "Morally Wrong"Texas's war against critical race theory has reached a new extreme. By Kevin Quinitchett
- MusicThe Weeknd Helps Invest Over $2 Million Into Songfinch, A Personal Song CreatorThanks in part to The Weeknd, Songfinch has amassed quite a bag from investorsBy Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsKevin George Drops New Track "All In My Head"Kevin George delivers another banger with "All In My Head" By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureUsher Applies Pressure With Launch Of Las Vegas ResidencyOpening night of Usher's Las Vegas residency saw him performing his endless amounts of hits. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky Previews New Music In Short Film For PacSunIs the wait for new A$AP Rocky music over? By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureRihanna Sizzles In New IG Thirst Traps For Savage X FentyRihanna's new thirst traps have people talking.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop Culture21 Savage Wishes "All This Violence Would Stop" & Is Met With Twitter Backlash21 Savage wants the violence to end, but it seems like a case of "right message, wrong messenger."By Kevin Quinitchett
- TVMegan Fox Details Ayahuasca Trip With MGKMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's ayahuasca trip brought them to Hell.By Kevin Quinitchett
- MusicChloe Bailey Turns Up The Heat With Her Own "Have Mercy" ChallengeChloe Bailey continues to tease fans with her sultry "Have Mercy" choreography.By Kevin Quinitchett
- RelationshipsInstagram Gallery: Drake's Rumored New Girlfriend, Johanna LeiaWe did some sleuthing on Johanna Leia's Instagram so you don't have to.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureRichard Branson Successfully Travels To Space & BackYou, too, could travel to space just like Richard Branson.By Kevin Quinitchett
- GossipScooter Braun And Wife, Yael Braun, Have Separated:ReportMusic mogul Scooter Braun and his wife Yael are supposedly separating.By Kevin Quinitchett
- GramBill Cosby Continues To Fire Back At His Critics: "Fascists & Nazis"Bill Cosby shares an open letter to his critics following his prison release on June 30th. By Kevin Quinitchett
- MusicBig Sean's Feature On Yung Bleu's "Way More Close" Happened By AccidentBig Sean just happened to walk into the wrong studio at the right time for accidental collab with Yung BleuBy Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsSkrizzy & Renni Rucci Make A "Troublesome" PairSkrizzy recruits Renni Rucci to turn things up on "Troublesome."By Kevin Quinitchett
- RelationshipsApryl Jones & Dr. Dre Rumors Flare Again After Night Swim Thirst TrapApryl Jones fans the flame with her post, revealing that "he" told her to post it.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Beef6ix9ine Sued By Tattoo Artist Takashi Matsuba For Defamation After Being Inspired By Him: ReportControversy has a way of finding the consistently troubled 6ix9ine.By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsBillie Eilish Gets Real About Fame With "NDA"Is Billie Eilish referring to her crazed stalker in "NDA?"By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureMcDonald's Reveals "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Happy MealMcDonald's serves up some throwback vibes with their "Space Jam: A New Legacy" happy meal. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureDiddy's "15 Roaches On My Face" Claim Has Social Media Calling CapDiddy's latest post on Instagram, that big-ups his journey to the top from his humble beginnings, has some fans skeptical.By Kevin Quinitchett
- MoviesHugh Jackman Hints At MCU Wolverine Role ReprisalHugh Jackman caused quite a stir with his latest IG story. By Kevin Quinitchett
- MusicCardi B Twerks For The Gram In Gold G-StringThe Fourth of July festivities seemingly continue for Cardi B.By Kevin Quinitchett
- TVJohn Lithgow Returns To Reprise Role In "Dexter" RebootThe Emmy-winning actor will join Showtime's "Dexter" revival.By Kevin Quinitchett
- GramWendy Williams & Ray J Hold Hands In NYC, Social Media ReactsWendy Williams and Ray J were spotted out together in New York City. By Kevin Quinitchett
- TV2021 BET Awards Show: Complete List Of WinnersHere's a full list of 2021 BET Award winners. By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsEbhoni Continues To Bring Vibes With "Rotation"The Toronto R&B singer shows no signs of slowing down By Kevin Quinitchett
- GramJustin Bieber Shuts Down Selfie Requests From Fans Waiting Outside Of His HomeJustin Bieber politely denied taking photos with fans who were waiting outside of his NYC home. By Kevin Quinitchett
- CrimeMarilyn Manson Expected To Surrender To LAPD On Assault Charges: ReportA warrant for Marilyn Manson's arrest was issued in 2019 over allegations of assault. By Kevin Quinitchett