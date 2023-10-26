Jay-Z Reveals The Conditions In Which He Will Drop New Music

Jay-Z is a legendary artist who in the eyes of many, is the GOAT of hip-hop. Overall, he has dropped numerous classic albums and continues to be a pioneer of the genre. However, the last time we heard music from the artist was in 2017 with 4:44. In the eyes of many, this is a project that could be considered his best and most personal. It was an eye-opening body of work that showcased just how much Jay still has it. Since then, fans have waited for an album, but nothing has dropped.

Recently, Jay-Z sat down with Gayle King for a conversation about his life and career. As you may expect, the conversation eventually shifted over to his music and whether or not he was interested in dropping something new. Overall, Jay would be down to come out with a new project. Although it has to be something meaningful. In the clip below, Jay explains that making music for the sake of it just isn't something that he wants to do at this stage of his career or his life.

Read More: JAY-Z Recalls How “One-Take Hov” Nickname Started

Jay-Z Speaks

“I already [used the word ‘retirement’], I can’t do that ever again,” Jay explained. “I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important. I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.” This is line with an album like 4:44 which is filled with personal experience and introspective thoughts.

If Jay were to drop a new album, it would be very interesting to see what direction he goes in. Hopefully, we find out sooner rather than later. Let us know your expectations for a potential Jay project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Read More: Beyonce’s “Church Girl” Was Originally Meant For Jay-Z, According To No I.D.