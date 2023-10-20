Beyonce’s “Church Girl” Was Originally Meant For Jay-Z, According To No I.D.

Last year Beyonce dropped Renaissance, the massively successful and even more massively acclaimed dance album. Consequently, she's spent most of this year on tour for the album playing a series of arena shows. Those shows were a big attractor for celebrities all summer as everyone watched Bey's performance and fashion evolve throughout the tour. Now, the Renaissance tour is officially wrapped up and news about it has trickled since the announcement of a concert film coming later this year.

Now, a new piece of information about the album itself is emerging. No I.D. recently say down with Stereogum to talk about the dozens of tracks he's produced for some of the biggest stars in the world. He tells the story of creating the instrumental for Beyonce's Renaissance track "Church Girl." That included clarifying that originally it wasn't meant for Bey at all. “I was at [Jay-Z’s] house one day, and I had some equipment with me, and I just started making a beat. And he was rapping to it. It was for him. And he just put it on the computer. I never thought about it again. I literally forgot about it," he begins. But much later on he gets a call explaining that Bey had an idea for the instrumental, and the rest is history. Check out the full interview below.

The Beyonce Beat Originally Made For Jay-Z

Beyonce has kept somewhat quiet since then end of the Renaissance tour. She popped up for a surprise appearance last week when she attended the premiere of Taylor Swift's concert film. Bey and Taylor had quietly been competing all summer on their respective tours but they made sure to show it was all love. Subsequently, Taylor's "Eras Tour" film was a massive box office success breaking records in its first weekend.

The Renaissance tour film will arrive in a few months. Accordingly, it's set to his screens across the country on December 1. What do you think of the instrumental for "Church Girl" originally being made for Jay-Z? Let us know in the comment section below.

