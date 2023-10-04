“Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce” — What We Know About The Tour Doc

It’s hard to believe that the curtains have finally been drawn on the Renaissance World Tour. The months leading up to the first show in Stockholm, Sweden were exciting and mysterious, leaving fans to wonder what they'd expect. Since May, the Beyhive have been going on mute at their queen’s behest, and they’ve loved every second of it. The tour swept through Europe and North America, spreading the gospel of the generational talent that is Beyonce.

With its grand production and unabashed flair, the Renaissance World Tour took the ballroom to 17 different countries. It also proved to be a star-studded affair with notable names from Jeff Bezos to Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance. Not to mention all the movie stars and other artists who fans spotted in the VIP section. With too many memorable moments to count, it finally came to an end on October 1, 2023. Attendees at Kansas City, Missouri had the honor of witnessing the closing show in Arrowhead Stadium. At the end of the show, Beyonce had something very special to share with the audience and the rest of the world.

Renaissance Concert Film Trailer

Before the final show of the tour kicked off, Beyoncé teased the announcement of a concert film with an Instagram story countdown. The end of the countdown was set to coincide with the end of the final show in Kansas. While fans were unsure what lay at the end of the timer, a lot of people correctly guessed Beyoncé was teasing a tour film. Throughout the tour, footage had been meticulously collected, and fans suspected they were being captured for a greater purpose. It turns out they were right!

The announcement came much earlier than expected, as the tour only just ended. However, it was a welcome surprise, and fans are definitely not complaining. To close the show in Kansas, Beyonce screened the trailer for the upcoming tour film. Simultaneously, the trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce went live on Parkwood’s Instagram page. The trailer was also posted on Beyoncé’s Instagram page with the caption “Be careful what you ask for ‘cause I just might comply. Tickets on sale now, in theaters 12.01.”

What Is Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce?

LONDON, ENGLAND – May 29: Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The trailer suggests that Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is a documentary of the journeys through the making of Beyonce’s record-breaking Renaissance World Tour. According to Variety, “Insiders said the film will have an ambitious scope — incorporating highlights from the full 2023 run of the Renaissance World Tour, the long-awaited videos shot for the visual album Renaissance, and a docu-style account of recording the album and conceiving the tour.” Fans have particularly anticipated the music videos for the songs on Renaissance since the album was released in 2022. In this film, they may finally get to enjoy the visuals they’ve eagerly sought after for over a year.

Release Date & Ticket Information

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be released in theaters on December 1, 2023. Tickets are currently now on sale at beyoncefilm.com. The official sellers are AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Fandango. Tickets will start at $22 (for all ages) for standard showtimes. Higher fees will be attached to premium screens like IMAX and Dolby Cinema. Additionally, a group sale option is available for orders exceeding 30 tickets.