Kamala Harris Attends Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Tour

Beyonce’s been making her way around the U.S. on her “Renaissance” world tour in recent weeks. The tour’s been making headlines for fan antics, killer performances and, of course, countless celebrity guests. One special guest in particular who came out to see Bey recently was Kamala Harris. Apparently, the Vice President was able to step out of the office for a moment to share a “fun date night” with her husband, Douglas.

She shared a photo of her and her husband on Twitter/X last night, thanking Beyonce for a great show. Douglas wore a simple black jacket and jeans, while Kamala showed out with a hard-to-miss sequined top. Beyonce performed at DC’s FedEx Field yesterday, and is scheduled to take the stage again tonight (August 6), at the same venue. According to reports, fans were lining up outside the venue hours before the performance, showing off their outfits and even doing a bit of Beyonce karaoke. At this point, it’s unconfirmed whether or not Kamala was part of that swarm.

Kamala And Her Husband Have A Date Night

Other celebrity guests to be spotted on Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour include Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Future, Paul McCartney, Zendaya, and more. Bey kicked off the North American leg of the tour last month with a performance in Toronto. She wrapped up the European leg at the end of June. This week, she’s scheduled to stop in Charlotte, NC before moving on to more dates in the south, including Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami. The “Renaissance” tour is set to conclude in the beginning of October with a show in Kansa City, MO.

So far on the tour, Beyonce’s been turning heads with her countless fabulous looks. Recently, the pop star stunned a bright, metallic pink leotard. She made a statement with a matching jacket/cape combo, pairing the look with a pair of thigh-high glittery boots and some pink shades. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Beyonce and her “Renaissance” world tour.

