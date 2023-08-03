Jay-Z Liked A Fan’s Viral Paintings Of Beyonce So Much, He Bought Them

As rich as Jay-Z is, he always takes some time to support smaller artists, entrepreneurs, and business owners with money, respect, or both. Moreover, artist Lauryn Michele recently gained an incredibly famous new customer after appearing on NBC News on Saturday (July 28). On the program, she displayed the canvas paintings of Jay’s wife Beyoncé that she took with her to see the superstar perform for her RENAISSANCE tour in New Jersey. It seems like Hov was a particular fan, because he hit her up to meet the next day and purchase the pieces. Now, the New York rapper is happy with three tributes to his boo, and Michele got a huge promo boost as a result.

Furthermore, Lauryn Michele made a TikTok commemorating the occasion in almost all its phases. In it, she records the NBC News segment in the parking lot of the Beyonce show, giving it a behind-the-scenes look. Then, there’s a short clip of her watching the news coverage from the comfort of her home. Finally, she stands proudly alongside Jay-Z and her paintings in a picture of the meet-up, which hopefully brings her a lot more success for an already talented and boosted career and artistry.

Read More: 50 Cent Hints At Belief That Jay-Z’s Many Grammys Are Due To Beyonce Relationship

Artist Sells Jay-Z Her Paintings Of Beyonce

Jay-Z bought this talented fan’s paintings of his wife Beyoncé, during the Renaissance Tour

🔗: https://t.co/4nMawB7TXK pic.twitter.com/AkfaaeQIAc — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 1, 2023

However, this isn’t all that Jay-Z has done recently to uplift people looking to break into their respective industries. Through word of mouth, he heard that the Bronzeville Soul in Chicago was amazing, and paid the Black-owned business a visit. “I couldn’t believe it was him,” owner Mario Coleman told CBS News Chicago of Hov’s visit. “Actually, when I first saw him, I didn’t think it was him. I thought it was someone else acting like Jay-Z.

“His actual words to me was once he looked us up and saw it was a Black business,” Coleman continued. “He did tell me he wanted to support Black businesses, and he said, ‘That’s why I’m here.’ He said the food is good. We went through a lot of changes, but it all turned out good for everybody,” he remarked of the small boost in business amid tough times. “We’re happy. We want it to be better, of course, but we are happy it’s not killing us to the point where we thinking like, ‘We ain’t gonna make it.’” For more news and the latest updates on Jay-Z, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: “Book Of Hov” Jay-Z Exhibition Will Last Until October

[via]