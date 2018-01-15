paintings
- MusicLogic Put On Blast For Allegedly Stealing PaintingsAccording to artist Maha Sattva, Logic has allegedly yet to pay him for seven paintings.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralJay-Z Liked A Fan's Viral Paintings Of Beyonce So Much, He Bought ThemYet another sign for you to shoot your shot, because you never know.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Shares Incredible Artwork Of West Coast Royal TrioSnoop Dogg celebrates the royal lineage. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson's Former Pet Chimpanzee Is Now A PainterBubbles has kept busy since parting ways with Michael Jackson.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Transformed Into 315-Pound Pumpkin For HalloweenJeanette Paras previously made a "Donald Trumpkin."By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Shows Off New Superhero ArtworkChris Brown shows off his visual artwork skills with a newly completed painting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Shares New Painting, Sets His Sights On Art ExhibitChris Brown is truly a man of many talents.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWe Used Google Arts & Culture App To Find Rapper Painting Look-AlikesWe found your favorite rappers painting dopplegangers with Google's Arts and Culture app update.By Rose Lilah