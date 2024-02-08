Logic Put On Blast For Allegedly Stealing Paintings

Logic is currently in the process of rolling out his eagerly anticipated album Ultra 85, which is expected to arrive in March of this year. At the beginning of this month, he dropped a new track called "Fear" alongside an accompanying music video starring Portland-based drag queen and makeup artist Tajh “Flawless Shade” Jordan. While the song and video's message earned Logic quite a bit of praise from fans, the feedback he's received lately hasn't been all positive.

Earlier this week, he dropped a new episode of Logically Speaking featuring his father. In the episode, Logic explains why he's decided not to give his loved ones large sums of money anymore, as it pains him to see it go to waste. During the conversation, he described himself as a "millionaire," and later shared a clip of it on Twitter/X.

Painter Accuses Logic Of Not Paying Him

Painter Maha Sattva saw the clip and replied to it on X, accusing Logic of stealing various pieces from him. "OKAY B*TCH YOURE A MILLIONAIRE BUT YOU STOLE 7 paintings from me. Pay me for them. I’m not asking for a handout, you f*cking owe me for them," he wrote. Sattva later shared alleged screenshots of their conversations about the paintings, in which Logic offered to shout him out for sending them to him. In another screenshot, the rapper asks about pricing, though specifics aren't discussed.

"Logic saw some of my paintings that he liked, and so he asked me to send them to him; in exchange for him shouting me out to his millions of followers," Sattva explains in a subsequent Tweet. "This was his idea, not mine. He also had asked how much they would cost, but that never amounted to anything. He got the paintings and repeatedly thanked me for them and said he would shout me out 'soon' [...] It’s been 7 years, he’s never held up his end of the bargain." What do you think of Logic being accused of stealing several paintings from an artist? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

