Logic Unveils "Ultra 85" Lead Single Release Date And Album Trailer

Logic, aka Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, is finally ready to begin the Ultra 85 hype train. The multi-hyphenate hailing from the East Coast has let many years go by without dropping this project. In fact, some fans have claimed they have been waiting since their high school days for this to drop. Well, the endless waiting is seemingly coming to a close at some point this year. The last time Logic gave his supporters an update about Ultra 85 was back at the beginning of the month on his Instagram. The caption simply read "Ultra 85 2024," with an image of the gorgeous artwork.

That can be credited to Sam Spratt who has done a plethora of his covers throughout his lengthy discography. This will be Logic's first true album since 2023's College Park in February. However, he did also drop a bandcamp exclusive mixtape Inglorious Basterd that featured some classic samples of other popular rap classics. But, for the first single, we have all the news on that.

Logic Reveals The Trailer And Single Release Information

In the video from a Twitter user, the short album trailer reveals a computer typing out words to announce the single release date. It will drop on this Friday, February 2. There is no single title as of now, but that could be announced in the next day or two. Fans of Logic will finally be able to feast once more very, very soon.

What are your thoughts on Logic's single announcement and album trailer for Ultra 85? Do you think he waited too long to drop the album or are you still excited? Will the lead single be the song from the project? Who should be featured on the record?

