Logic Finally Delivers Update On Long Lost "Ultra 85" Project

Logic is an artist who has dropped a lot of music over the last couple of decades. Overall, he burst onto the scene with his mixtapes in the early 2010s. Subsequently, he dropped some massive albums with Under Pressure and The Incredible True Story. However, when he dropped Everybody, he got hit with quite a bit of criticism. Some felt his subject matter was repetitive, and with each subsequent release, those criticisms got louder.

However, after a brief retirement, Logic has returned with some of the best material of his career. Heading into 2024, fans have been optimistic about what he may come out with next. Well, as it turns out, he has something interesting up his sleeve. Taking to Instagram recently, he posted a blacked-out photo with the caption, "Ultra 85 2024." For those who may not know, Ultra 85 is an album that Logic has been teasing for years at this point. In fact, some thought it was the original name for Everybody.

Read More: Logic Returns With Gorgeous Vocals On "Noell"

Regardless, the album is now set to drop this year, and fans have a reason to be excited. That said, as you can see from the comments section, some are a bit perplexed by the announcement. Overall, most comments centered around the fact that this has been a project six years in the making. "Bro I was in 7th grade when that got announced n I just started college bro hurry that shit up," one person wrote. "We really getting Ultra 85 before GTA6," said another commenter. While people are excited, the optimism does seem at least a little bit cautious.

Hopefully, we get some more updates on this album, very soon. Let us know what you think of this upcoming project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Logic Shares Free Mixtape "Inglorious Basterd"