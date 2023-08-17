Logic Drops New Snippet Sampling Lupe Fiasco And Announces New Mixtape

Logic just released an album earlier this year, but he isn’t done yet. Earlier today he announced a new mixtape coming soon. He took to Instagram to show off the album cover for the new project. In the caption, he confirmed to fans that the project would be called Inglorious Basterd. He also confirmed the release of the first song from the album “Still Pushin’.” The Cleverly titled song is a flip of Lupe Fiasco’s beloved 2006 skateboarding anthem “Kick, Push.” It’s unclear right now if more songs on the record will be reimagined versions of other tracks that inspired Logic.

Fans in the comments were pretty excited for Logic to drop his next tape. “this is the best Logic era since the YS Mixtapes. I feel like he might outshine him self from then ngl. I think I speak on behalf on the RattPack when I say, WE’RE HERE FOR IT, AND WE’RE HYPED!!!!” reads the ecstatic top comment. “RELEASE IT NOWWWW,” cries another fan. While he didn’t announce a release date for the project he does mention that it’s “coming soon.”

Read More: REASON & Logic Beef: TDE Artist Clears Up Issues With Fellow Rapper

Logic Has A New Mixtape On The Way

Earlier this year Logic released his new album College Park. The project sports an impressive feature list including RZA, Redman, Joey Bada$$, and Bun B. He’s stayed busy as a producer too. Earlier this year news broke that he would be working as producer for an entire new Asher Roth album, which is also coming soon.

Logic also welcomed his second child with Brittany Noell last month. He shared the news on social media and received congratulations from hundreds of fans and fellow celebs alike. The announcement came just a few weeks after he shared a new song called “Noell.” The track saw him tributing his wife and pouring out his feeling for her, much to the delight of many fans. It’s unclear if that song or any of the other singles he’s released will appear on his new mixtape. Are you excited for Logic’s new mixtape? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: C Dot Castro And Logic Trade Bars On “Masked Up”

[Via]