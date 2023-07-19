Logic Welcomes Second Child With Wife Brittney Noell

Logic is now the father to his second child. He and his wife, Brittney Noell, welcomed their second son, Leo, into the world on Monday, July 17th. This comes after the news in January that the couple was pregnant with their second baby, with Logic posting a video of the ultrasound with the caption, “Happy New Baby.” The post of the new baby was on Noell’s Instagram, with the happy mom saying, “[Our] beautiful Leo was born, and we couldn’t be happier. [We] are all (especially Bobby) so in love.”

When she says “Bobby,” she doesn’t mean Bobby Tarantino II, but their eldest son Bobby. Logic’s firstborn, who is now three years old, is named after his father. The newborn, Leo, appears healthy and happy, along with the rest of the Logic family. The rapper had previously surprised fans when he had married Noell and announced the arrival of Bobby, Jr., back in 2020. For a second, he had retired from music to focus on being a father. He has since come back to the artform, recently coming out with new music and a tour.

Logic Is Thriving As A Dad And A Rapper

Logic is killing it on multiple fronts. He is an ecstatic father of two and a loving husband. But he’s also still one of the best rappers in the game. He recently dropped a short three-track EP titled Noell, a reference to his wife’s last name. The cover art is Logic holding a picture of his wife squatting with her phone on a hardwood floor. This new music is a return to form for the experimental rapper, blending lyricism with decent bars. Hopefully, this spells more music coming from the “1-800-273-8255” artist.

Meanwhile, his family has grown by one. Little Bobby and little Leo should see plenty of their dad, seeing as Logic is very cognizant of family time. Bobby Hall’s marriage to Brittney Noell is actually his second marriage. He was married to singer Jessica Andrea for three years, from 2015 to 2018. The couple split amicably, leading to his subsequent relationship and marriage to Noell.

